Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €3.20 ($3.44) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.89 ($3.10).

Shares of ETR O2D traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €2.83 ($3.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,753,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of €2.78 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.48.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

