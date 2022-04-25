Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for GAP in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of GPS opened at $11.72 on Monday. GAP has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

