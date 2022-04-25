Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of TPX opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

