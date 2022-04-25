Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

TENB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.15. 10,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,105. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -132.74 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Tenable by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

