Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
