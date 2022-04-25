Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

NYSE THC opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

