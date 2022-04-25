Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.
THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.
NYSE THC opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $92.65.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.