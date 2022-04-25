Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

