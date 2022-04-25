Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,408. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $2,637,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,648.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

