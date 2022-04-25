Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $2,637,994 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,408. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

