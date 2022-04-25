Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TERRF opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

