Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the lowest is $2.60. Ternium posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $11.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of TX stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ternium by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth about $39,208,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

