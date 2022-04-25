Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $77.34 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

