TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.98. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 433.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

