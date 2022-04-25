Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $181.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

TXN stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $174.87. 249,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,431. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.02. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

