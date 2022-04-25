TG Venture Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 2nd

TG Venture Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 2nd. TG Venture Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TG Venture Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of TGVCU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

