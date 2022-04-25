The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.43.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.11.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.