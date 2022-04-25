The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.43.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

