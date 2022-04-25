The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $262.61. 31,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.