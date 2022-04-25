The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EL traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $262.61. 31,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.