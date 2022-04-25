The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €30.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.62 ($37.22).

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.32 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €23.21 ($24.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.46 and a 200-day moving average of €29.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

