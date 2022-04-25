The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 457 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 457 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 450 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 397.08.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.