The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STRY opened at $6.78 on Monday. Starry Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Get Starry Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starry Group stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Starry Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.