The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 7,300 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,410 ($83.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 212.01 ($2.76) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,451.99 ($70.93). The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,849.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,256.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of £88.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

