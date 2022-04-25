The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 66,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,593. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

