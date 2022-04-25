The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 518,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,825. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

