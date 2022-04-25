The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

MOS stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 518,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,825. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

