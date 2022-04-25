The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s previous close.
The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 119.29 ($1.55) on Friday. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £199.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.30.
