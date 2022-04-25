The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 119.29 ($1.55) on Friday. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £199.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.30.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

About The Pebble Group (Get Rating)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.