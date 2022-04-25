The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.70 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $105.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $456.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of PNTG opened at $18.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

