The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

RMR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,730. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $908.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

