The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $3,352,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

