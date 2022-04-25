Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $525.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $605.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $561.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

