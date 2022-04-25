ThredUp’s (TDUP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDUP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $725.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in ThredUp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 316,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 540,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

