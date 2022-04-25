Timken (TKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Timken by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Timken by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

