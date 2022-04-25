TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

