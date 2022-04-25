TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.25.
X stock traded up C$1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,227. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.62.
TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
