Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Topaz Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million.

TPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$23.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

