Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:TLY opened at GBX 44.18 ($0.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £82.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.41.

About Totally (Get Rating)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

