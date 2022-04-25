Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer James Shipka Sells 56,000 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,887.30.

Shares of TXP stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.53. 193,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,016. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$322.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.