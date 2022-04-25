TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 42,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 97,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

