TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 42,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,362.50.
- On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $22,022.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.
NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 97,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
