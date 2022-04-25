Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.
LON:TRCS opened at GBX 1,025.60 ($13.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 975.16. The company has a market capitalization of £302.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
