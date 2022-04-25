Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 1,025.60 ($13.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 963.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 975.16. The company has a market capitalization of £302.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 730 ($9.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

