Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Apr 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTC:TCIIF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

About Tracsis (Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

