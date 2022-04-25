Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tracsis (OTC:TCIIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of OTC:TCIIF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.
