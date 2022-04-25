Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Shares of TSCO opened at $206.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.