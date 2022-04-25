Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $206.65 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

