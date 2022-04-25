Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $205.33. 21,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,000. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.