Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $205.33. 21,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,000. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

