Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

