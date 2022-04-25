Tractor Supply to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.79 and a 200-day moving average of $221.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after buying an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

