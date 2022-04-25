TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 105,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,953,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $596.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.72. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

