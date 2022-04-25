Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

