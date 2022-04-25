Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.