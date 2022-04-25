TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.69.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TRU traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,755,000 after purchasing an additional 165,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

