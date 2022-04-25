TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.69.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

