TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TA stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $567.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

