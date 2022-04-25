TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TA stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $567.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
